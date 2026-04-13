Market Days support inclusive livelihoods

THE Night Market and Market Day in Iloilo City’s public markets are open to all bolanteros from the city and nearby provinces as part of the local government’s initiative to provide more organized, legal, and inclusive selling opportunities while ensuring fairness for registered market vendors.

The city acknowledged that many vendors are facing difficult circumstances.

“We understand that making a living is hard, and we empathize with that,” said Mayor Raisa Treñas.

“Market day is bolante day, gin-desenyo ini para sa aton mga bolantero kag bolantera diri sa Syudad sang Iloilo,” the mayor added.

In recent weeks, the implementation of “Martesan” at the Iloilo Terminal Market has been successful, with many bolanteros expressing appreciation for the opportunity to sell outside the market in a legal and organized manner.

Market Day and Night Market schedules are as follows:

Central Market “Lunesan”: Monday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday

Iloilo Terminal Market “Martesan”: Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday

Jaro Big Market “Huwebesan”: Wednesday, noon to noon Thursday

Mandurriao Market “Biyernesan”: Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday

La Paz Market “Sabadohan”: Saturday, 5 a.m. to noon Sunday

Arevalo Market “Domingohan”: Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

The Local Economic Enterprise Office has listed all participating vendors and assigned designated spaces to prevent conflicts and ensure order and fairness during each Market Day and Night Market.

City officials emphasized that the schedules and system were the result of careful planning and coordination with legitimate vendors, who actively participated in the decision-making and design of the program.

The city also assured that while it is helping bolanteros earn a living, it remains committed to protecting the interests of vendors already occupying stalls inside redeveloped markets to ensure their businesses are not adversely affected.

Legit vendors seek fairness amid Market Day rollout

Meanwhile, the Federation of Market Vendors Association of Iloilo City said Market Days are an opportunity extended to bolanteros, which they agreed to despite the arrangement already affecting legitimate vendors in the city’s public markets and taking a toll on their income.

Charlie Chan, president of the federation, lamented that many registered vendors have experienced declining sales due to the increasing number of bolanteros operating in and around public markets.

He noted that while bolanteros are often viewed with sympathy, regular vendors are also struggling, especially as they comply with city regulations, pay required fees, and operate within designated stalls.

“Mahambal ka bi nga kaluluoy sila, ti kami ya indi kami kaluluoy haw? Kami ya ga-comply sang tanan nga requirements nga ginhatag sang syudad tapos sila ya, mabaligya lang ya kag maladlad. Sin o bi sa amon ang kaluluoy? (You say they deserve pity — but what about us? We follow all the requirements set by the city, while they can just display their goods and sell. Who should really be pitied?)” Chan said.

Despite their concerns, Chan said vendors agreed to accommodate bolanteros during Market Days upon the request of the City Government. They recognize that bolanteros are also trying to support their families.

“Amo na si mayor nag ayo sa amon nga kon pwede nga i-accommodate sila through market day, kami gani nagpasugot nalang bisan disadvantage sa amon kay gina intindi namon nga sila may mga pamilya (Mayor appealed to us that we should accommodate them. We accepted it, even if it puts us at a disadvantage, because we understand they also have families to feed. It’s a win-win solution),” he said.

However, he raised concerns over reports that some bolanteros continue to sell beyond their designated schedules, particularly late into the night, calling the practice unfair and inconsistent with agreed guidelines. The most recent instance even caused a commotion.

“They were already given opportunities through Market Days. But if they continue to stay and sell outside the agreed schedule, that’s no longer fair,” Chan added.

He emphasized that a system is already in place, enforced by the LEEO as part of inclusive economic and market management, to maintain order through designated days and spaces.

“There is a system in place. Without it, people would say the city is not doing anything. Now that there are rules, some still refuse to follow them,” he said.

Chan added that recent tensions could have been avoided if the rules had been followed and urged both vendors and bolanteros to respect the system.

“This is about survival for all of us. But survival should not come at the expense of order and fairness. Let’s help each other,” he said.

Chan also expressed hope that the respective local government units in Iloilo province where the bolanteros come from will likewise support their constituents by providing designated venues in their own towns.

He said while Iloilo City accommodates them, it must also prioritize and protect its own registered vendors who comply with regulations. (PR)