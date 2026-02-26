Mass actions for 40th Edsa anniversary peaceful in Iloilo City

THE mass actions attended by around 2,000 individuals who gathered at Jaro Plaza in Iloilo City for the 40th Edsa People Power Anniversary commemoration on February 25, 2026 were held peacefully and orderly, said police.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), said the violence-free outcome was the result of public cooperation and respect for the rule of law.

“We commend everyone, particularly the participants and organizers, for their respect for the law and their practice of peaceful assembly. These laudable actions contributed to achieving our goal of a violence-free celebration with zero major Edsa-related incidents in Iloilo City,” Parilla said.

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on February 25, 2026.

Assessment and monitoring reports from the City Tactical Operations Center (CTOC) covering the period showed no major Edsa-related incidents across the city.

Police said the mass mobilization at Jaro Plaza secured the necessary permits, and no other Edsa-related activities were monitored in other areas.

Before the event, Parilla ordered the strategic deployment of personnel, including mobile patrol units and anti-crowd disturbance management teams, to ensure public safety and respond immediately to any unauthorized mass actions or disruptions.

Police maintained that operations were conducted with strict adherence to human rights standards.

Authorities attributed the orderly observance to coordination between organizers and law enforcement, as well as compliance with established guidelines for public assemblies.

The 40th Edsa People Power Anniversary marks a historic political event in the country, and police in Iloilo City said they remained on alert throughout the day to maintain peace and order while respecting the right to peaceful assembly. (Leo Solinap)