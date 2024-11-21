Massive fire in Molo, leaves 57 families displaced 240 individuals affected

A FIRE broke out in Barangay San Pedro, Molo District, Iloilo City, on November 21, 2024, displacing 57 families and leaving 240 individuals homeless. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire call came at 12:22 p.m., with the fire escalating to the fourth alarm by 12:35 p.m.

By 1:16 p.m., firefighters declared the blaze under control, and by 2:05 p.m., it was completely extinguished. The fire left 46 houses completely destroyed and two partially damaged, according to the Iloilo City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

In response, Acting Iloilo City Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon assured the public of the city’s full support for the victims.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to our brave responders, including the Bureau of Fire Protection, Federation Fire Volunteers, Metro Pacific Iloilo Water, the City Health Office, and all partners who immediately took action. Your efforts in fire suppression, medical aid, and logistical support have been instrumental in preventing further loss and ensuring the safety of the affected individuals," Ganzon stated.

Molo I Elementary School is utilizing static water tanks with a capacity of 2,000 liters to ensure safe drinking water access.

"The City Government is mobilizing all necessary resources to support the displaced families. We have activated our social welfare and health teams to provide temporary shelter, food, medical assistance, and counseling services," Ganzon said.

He urges everyone to support families who have lost their homes, stating that compassion and generosity will greatly aid in their rebuilding process.

Ganzon assured City Government and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas of close coordination to address immediate needs of affected families and work towards long-term solutions to prevent future incidents.

The City Government is urging the public to support the affected families through donations and other forms of aid.

"Let us remain united and resilient in the face of this adversity. As always, we are one community, ready to support each other in times of need," Ganzon said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)