Mayor, business groups call for probe into massive Western Visayas power outage

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas called on the lawmakers of Western Visayas to initiate a congressional investigation on the massive blackout that hit Panay, Guimaras and Negros Occidental since January 2, 2024.

Treñas, who chairs the Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) of the Regional Development Council (RDC), also called on Senate to do the same, citing the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) holding a franchise from Congress, is accountable to it.

He also called on the Department of Energy (DOE) and NGCP to resolve the problem at the earliest possible time.

The mayor expressed his dismay especially that the power has not fully been restored yet more than 24 hours after it went off.

“I also call on NGCP to find a more sustainable solution to the problem. The RDC-IDC will definitely look into this immediately,” he added.

The NGCP, in an earlier statement, reported that various power plants in Panay Island suffered multiple trippings on January 2, including PEDC Unit 1 and 2 (83 MegaWatts each), and PCPC (135MW), among others.

With the tripping of three of the largest power generating units and the planned maintenance shutdown of PEDC Unit 3 (150MW), 451 megawatts (MW) or 68.75 percent of the total 656MW in-island generation was lost to the Panay sub-grid.

In Iloilo City, More Electric and Power Corporation said NGCP has yet to fulfill the demand of MORE Power's franchise area as of Friday morning, January 5.

The massive outage also prompted the mayor to call off the classes in private and public in all levels in the city for January 3 to 5.

To recall, in April 2023, the region also suffered a regionwide blackout wherein it took three days before the power was fully restored.

Business groups in Iloilo also joined the call for investigation.

The Iloilo Economic Development Foundation Inc. (ILEDF) chaired by Engr. Terence Uygongco, in a statement, expressed deep concern, saying the power outage has undoubtedly posed challenges to local businesses, industries, and the overall economic activity.

“The power blackout has, regrettably, disrupted normal operations for numerous businesses, hindering productivity and causing inconvenience to our residents. We understand the gravity of the situation and empathize with those who have been directly affected by the outage,” the group said.

ILEDF urged the ERC and NGCP to conduct a thorough investigation on the root causes of the power outage and implement corrective actions promptly.

They also urged both to prioritize the improvement of Western Visayas’ infrastructure to prevent similar incidents from disrupting economic activities.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce Inc. (PCCI)-Iloilo shared the same sentiments.

Chaired by Engr. Fulbert Woo, PCCI-Iloilo cited the impact of the incidents on businesses and on residents as well.

“Frequent electric problems pose a severe threat to the economy, disrupting productivity, increasing operational costs, and hampering technological advancements,” the group said.

“Electricity downtime can disrupt daily routines, causing inconvenience and discomfort. This creates a ripple effect, impacting individuals, families, and communities, exacerbating overall economic hardship,” it added.

Underscoring the importance of a reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply, PCCI-Iloilo is proposing a collaborative approach to address these concerns effectively.

These include exploring collaborative solutions such as open communication and brainstorming sessions can lead to innovative solutions that address the identified issues.

“This could involve infrastructure upgrades, improved maintenance schedules, or exploring alternative energy sources where feasible,” it said.

The group further proposed to have enhanced communication and transparency.

It emphasized that keeping residents and businesses informed about ongoing efforts and potential timelines for improvement is crucial and transparent communication fosters trust and understanding.

“We believe that through open dialogue, collaboration, and a shared commitment to finding solutions, we can overcome these challenges and ensure a reliable and stable electricity supply for Iloilo City. We stand ready to work with you and other stakeholders to achieve this goal,” the group added. (PR)