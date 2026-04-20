Mayor condemns abuse of minor, assures support, due process

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas condemned the reported sexual abuse of a minor and assured immediate action, protection, and due process for all involved following the apprehension of suspects in the city, authorities said on April 20, 2026.

Treñas, who also cited information from Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), said charges have already been filed against the suspects, including three minors now under the custody of Balay Dalayunan, while another suspect is under the Crisis Intervention Unit as legal procedures continue.

“As mayor of Iloilo City and as a mother, I strongly condemn the reported sexual abuse involving a minor. This is a serious matter that demands urgent, coordinated, and compassionate action,” Treñas said.

The mayor thanked law enforcers and barangay officials for their prompt response, which led to the swift apprehension of those involved and the proper handling of the case.

“We thank our law enforcers, led by Icpo Director Wilbert Parilla, and the barangay for their swift action and cooperation that led to the immediate apprehension of the suspects and proper handling of the case,” she added.

Treñas emphasized that the Iloilo City Government is closely coordinating with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Icpo to ensure the victim receives comprehensive assistance.

She said authorities are focused on providing protection, psychosocial support, and necessary interventions for the minor victim.

“Ginapatutukan naton ini sa CSWDO kag WCPD sang Icpo to ensure the victim receives full protection, psychosocial support, and assistance,” Treñas said.

(We are directing this to the CSWDO and WCPD of the Icpo to ensure the victim receives full protection, psychosocial support, and assistance.)

Expressing solidarity with the victim’s family, the mayor underscored the city’s commitment to supporting them throughout the legal process.

“Bilang isa man ka iloy, I share the pain of the victim’s family kag ginapasiguro naton nga buligan guid ang biktima,” she said.

(As a mother, I share the pain of the victim's family and we are ensuring that the victim will be helped.)

Treñas also reminded the public of the need to uphold respect and safety within the community, particularly for women and children.

She said the incident highlights the importance of maintaining safe spaces where dignity and protection are ensured at all times.

“This incident reminds us all of the importance of respecting women, children, and every Ilonggo, and of upholding safe spaces where dignity, safety, and respect are protected at all times,” she added.

The Icpo continues to monitor the case while ensuring that all legal procedures are followed and the rights of both the victim and the accused are upheld.

Authorities reiterated their appeal to the public to respect the privacy and dignity of the minor victim and all parties involved as the case proceeds. (Leo Solinap)