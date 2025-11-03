Mayor declares red alert status in Iloilo City amid storm threat

THE Iloilo City Government started enforcing a preemptive evacuation at 3 p.m. Monday, November 3, 2025, in identified high-risk coastal and riverside communities following the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC).

The directive came after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued Bulletin 7 at 2 p.m., placing Iloilo City under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 as Typhoon Tino threatened to bring widespread heavy rains, strong winds, and storm surges that could lead to severe flooding.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas, who presided over an emergency meeting with CDRRMC cluster heads, placed the city under "Red Alert Status" to ensure all response clusters remain fully activated for continuous monitoring, coordination, and immediate response operations.

“We are implementing this preemptive evacuation to protect the lives and safety of everyone. Preemptive evacuation means acting before danger strikes – we should not wait for the water to rise or the weather to worsen before leaving our homes,” Treñas said in a statement.

She assured the public that all CDRRMC cluster heads and Barangay officials are on full alert in accordance with Executive Order (EO) 121, directing preparedness and response actions for incoming weather disturbances.

The evacuation covers the following areas: