Mayor nixes network shutdown during Dinagyang 2026

MAYOR Raisa Treñas said Iloilo City will not allow the implementation of signal jamming, or any form of network shutdown, during the Dinagyang Festival 2026.

The City Government, in close coordination with the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI), remained firm in its position to prevent a repeat of past incidents when signal disruptions affected not only Iloilo City, but also neighboring towns and even the island of Guimaras, causing significant inconvenience to Ilonggos and festival-goers.

This was reaffirmed following a meeting earlier Friday, January 9, 2026, between Treñas and officials of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, led by Regional Director Josefino Ligan, together with other police officials.

The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming Dinagyang, particularly the security measures to be implemented during the festival’s major events.

In lieu of a signal shutdown, the City Government has requested the Philippine National Police (PNP) to implement tighter, more coordinated, and highly visible security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone attending the festivities.

The PNP, in turn, assured the City Government of full force deployment, including the mobilization of force multipliers, to maintain peace and order throughout Iloilo City for the entire duration of Dinagyang Festival 2026. (PR)