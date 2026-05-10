Mayor orders full probe into Festive Walk Mall shooting

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas directed Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), to immediately conduct a full and thorough investigation on the shooting incident inside Festive Walk Mall on May 10, 2026.

“I have already directed PCol. Wilbert Parilla… to immediately conduct a full and thorough investigation into the shooting incident that happened inside Festive Walk Mall this afternoon,” she said in a statement.

The mayor also called on police authorities to regularly provide updates regarding the progress of the investigation.

“We are calling on the police authorities to provide continuous updates regarding the status of the investigation to ensure accountability and to immediately determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” she added.

Treñas assured residents that the Iloilo City Government remains vigilant and is working closely with the police in addressing the situation.

“We assure the public that the Iloilo City Government is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Icpo,” the mayor said.

Authorities have yet to release complete details regarding the shooting, including the identities of the individuals involved, possible motive, and the number of casualties or injuries, pending the ongoing investigation by the Icpo.

Parilla has been tasked to oversee the investigation and coordinate with responding units to gather evidence and establish the sequence of events that transpired inside the mall.

The incident prompted heightened security monitoring in the area as law enforcement authorities continue their investigation.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with investigators by providing any information that may help in the investigation. (Leo Solinap)