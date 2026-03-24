Mayor orders swift action on La Paz stabbing incident

MAYOR Raisa Treñas has directed the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) to immediately arrest and file appropriate charges against the persons involved in the recent stabbing incident in Barangay San Isidro, La Paz.

The mayor convened a meeting Monday, March 23, 2026, with Icpo Director Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla and station commanders to obtain updates and issue clear directives regarding the case.

Treñas expressed disappointment over reports that illegal drugs are being considered the motive behind the crime.

“We do not tolerate the drug trade in Iloilo City. We will not allow violence to take root in our communities,” the mayor said.

She said several barangays have recently been declared drug-cleared by the Iloilo City Anti-Drug Abuse Council, and maintaining these gains remains a priority of the City Government.

Public safety, according to the mayor, remains one of the administration’s top concerns.

She said two new Iloilo City Action and Resilience (ICare) Centers will open next month to expand services to residents and further strengthen police visibility in the communities.

The Icpo also reported progress in the investigation of the vandalism incident at the Iloilo Esplanade. Police have already summoned gang leaders, and several persons of interest are now under monitoring.

Meanwhile, personnel assigned to administrative duties are currently assisting in police visibility and traffic management from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the City Government’s initiative to reduce electricity consumption while maintaining public safety presence. (PR)