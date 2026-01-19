Mayor reaffirms faith-centered focus of Dinagyang 2026

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas said this year’s Dinagyang Festival centers on the Ilonggos’ deep devotion to Señor Sto. Niño.

“We made sure that this Dinagyang has one clear focus -- our faith in Señor Sto. Niño. That is why, in our programs, I specifically instructed the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI) to incorporate and strengthen the festival’s spiritual foundation,” she said.

She said the festival’s final presentation on January 25 will highlight this renewed emphasis on faith.

The Dinagyang competing tribes will gather at the Iloilo Sports Complex for a Unity Dance, with a solemn entrance of the image of Señor Sto. Niño followed by a special celebratory finale.

This year’s Dinagyang carries the theme “Bugay sang Ginoo, Bugal sang mga Ilonggo” (Blessings of the Lord, Pride of the Ilonggos), which reflects the strong bond between gratitude, faith, and Ilonggo pride.

The three-day highlight will begin on January 23 with the Fluvial Procession and Solemn Foot Procession at 1 p.m., followed by the Dinagyang Ilomination and Floats Parade of Lights and the Iloilo Food Festival at 5 p.m.

Activities on January 24 include the Dinagyang Pet Parade at 8 a.m., Festive Parade Sponsors’ Mardi Gras at 8 a.m., Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan at 1 p.m., and the Grand Religious Sadsad at 7 p.m.

On January 25, the celebration continues with the Feast Day of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu Concelebrated High Mass at 6 a.m., the Dinagyang Tribes Competition at 8 a.m., and the Sadsad sa Calle Real at 3 p.m.

Treñas stressed that while Dinagyang continues to evolve through creative innovations, its heart must remain rooted in prayer, thanksgiving, and devotion -- the very spirit that gave birth to the festival decades ago. (Iloilo City PIO)