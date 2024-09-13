Mayor suspends face-to-face classes due to heavy rains

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas issued an executive order (EO), suspending face-to-face classes in all public and private schools from preschool to senior high school within the city on September 13, 2024.

“Today, I have signed Executive Order No. 131, officially declaring the suspension of classes from preschool to senior high school this afternoon across Iloilo City. This decision ensures the safety and well-being of our students amid the current circumstances,” Treñas said.

The decision was made in response to the continuous heavy rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) and the ongoing flood advisory issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Based on the Pagasa flood advisory as of 6 a.m. today, Iloilo City faces continued risks due to the effects of the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), with a forecast of light to moderate rains and thunderstorms. Also, based on the Pagasa rainfall advisory as of 5 a.m. today, the said southwest monsoon will affect portions of the island of Panay, including Iloilo City,” the EO stated.

The suspension will affect all levels, from preschool to senior high school, both in public and private institutions. The order will take immediate effect on September 13, 2024.

"To safeguard the safety of students and residents, face-to-face classes (preschool to senior high school) are suspended this afternoon in all public and private schools within Iloilo City," Treñas said in a statement.

The mayor emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety of the city's residents, especially during inclement weather conditions.

He urged the public to stay informed about the weather updates and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. (Leo Solinap)