Mayor Treñas suspends classes in Iloilo City due to 'Carina'

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas suspended afternoon face-to-face classes in all public and private schools on July 23, 2024, to ensure student safety.

This decision comes amid the continued threats posed by the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) enhanced by Typhoon Carina.

Based on Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast, Iloilo City will experience occasional moderate to heavy rains; cloudy skies with 100 percent cloud cover; and strong to gale-force gusts in coastal areas.

The executive order, No. 108 Series of 2024, also cited a high tide reaching 2.05 meters (6.73 feet) at 11:19 a.m., potentially causing flooding in high-risk areas.

"Based on current Pagasa advisories, weather observations, and all available weather data, Iloilo City faces continued risks due to the effects of the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) enhanced by Typhoon Carina," the executive order stated.

The suspension is effective immediately. Schools and residents are advised to closely monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions.

Separate reports from the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as of 5 p.m. on July 22, detailed the damage caused by Typhoon Carina.

Strong winds and rough waves resulted in 35 damaged houses across five barangays:

Barangay Boulevard, Molo District (16 partially damaged, 13 destroyed)

Barangay San Juan, Molo District (one house damaged)

Barangay Ma. Clara, City Proper District (four houses partially damaged)

Barangay Ortiz, City Proper District (one house partially damaged)

A total of 94 families and 242 individuals have been affected.

Evacuation centers have been opened in Baluarte Elementary School, Day Care Center (Molo), Day Care Center (Barangay Hall, Ortiz), and Barangay Halls (Calaparan, Sto. Niño Norte, Sto. Niño Sur in Molo Districts, and Calubihan in Jaro District). (SunStar Philippines)