Media groups condemn Bacolod broadcaster over rape joke on live radio

MEDIA organizations and press freedom advocates condemned a Bacolod-based radio broadcaster over remarks made during a live broadcast that allegedly trivialized rape and sexual violence against women, calling for stricter newsroom policies, accountability, and safer workplaces for women journalists.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS), the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), and the Iloilo Media-Citizen Council (IMCC) separately issued statements from May 20 to 21, 2026, criticizing the broadcaster’s on-air remarks and emphasizing that rape jokes and harassment have no place in responsible journalism.

In a statement dated May 21, Jose Torres Jr., executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS), said the task force expressed “grave concern over the inappropriate and deeply disturbing remarks made by a radio broadcaster in Bacolod City.”

“Comments that make light of rape and sexual violence are unacceptable and have no place in responsible journalism and broadcasting,” Torres said.

The PTFOMS stressed that while freedom of expression and press freedom are protected in a democratic society, broadcasters and media practitioners also have the responsibility to uphold professionalism, decency, and respect for human dignity.

“Media platforms must never be used to normalize violence, demean victims, or perpetuate harmful narratives disguised as humor,” the statement added.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), in a separate statement issued on May 20, condemned what it described as sexual harassment involving a Bacolod-based anchor and a female reporter covering a police report during a live broadcast.

According to NUJP, the female reporter was reporting about a suspect in a child and women abuse case being jailed when the anchor allegedly said he also wanted to go to jail and repeatedly asked the reporter on air if he could rape her so he could also end up imprisoned.

“Rape is never a joke; newsrooms must be safe for women journalists,” the NUJP said in its statement.

The organization also raised concern over the broadcaster’s apology, saying it failed to directly acknowledge the harassment committed against the female reporter.

“We note with concern the statement posted by the anchor apologizing for his behavior but without any mention of how he harassed the female radio reporter,” the NUJP stated.

The NUJP said cases of sexual harassment in newsrooms and across the media industry remain underreported because many victims fear losing their jobs, being blamed, or facing stigma and embarrassment.

The group urged newsrooms and media workplaces to adopt a “zero-tolerance stance on sexual harassment” and establish mechanisms that create safe spaces for journalists and media workers.

The Iloilo Media-Citizen Council (IMCC) also denounced the broadcaster’s conduct, describing the remarks as harassment committed live on air against a colleague performing her duties.

“There is no reading of those words that makes them a joke. They were harassment, broadcast live, against a colleague who was doing her job,” the IMCC statement read.

The council said the incident highlighted the need for stronger newsroom accountability and workplace safety mechanisms, stressing that self-regulation within media organizations remains crucial.

“Free expression protects journalism. It does not protect a person using a live microphone to demean a woman doing her work,” the IMCC added.

The IMCC also called on newsrooms in Iloilo and across the Visayas to adopt written sexual harassment policies, establish independent complaints mechanisms, guarantee protection against retaliation for complainants, and require gender-sensitivity training for on-air personnel.

The council warned that harassment in Philippine newsrooms remains “badly underreported” because many women fear losing income, being disbelieved, or suffering victim-blaming.

“A newsroom that lets an incident pass with a vague apology confirms that calculation. A newsroom that responds seriously begins to break it,” the IMCC stated.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Jean Paul C. Generoso, host of “11MBPS” on K5 News FM Bacolod, issued a public apology on May 20, 2026, admitting that he made an inappropriate rape-related remark during a live broadcast.

“I offer my sincere and unreserved apologies for the inappropriate statement I made during today’s live broadcast of ‘11MBPS’ on K5 News FM Bacolod,” Generoso said.

He acknowledged that the remark was “deeply insensitive, irresponsible, and entirely unacceptable.”

“I take full responsibility for my words. There is no excuse for this severe lapse in judgment,” Generoso added.

The broadcaster also said he now recognizes that rape is “a heinous crime that causes profound, lasting trauma to victims and their families.”

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of my duty to remain responsible, disciplined, and empathetic when leading public discussions on air,” he said.

The PTFOMS said the incident should serve as a reminder to all media practitioners and broadcasters that words spoken on public platforms carry “significant impact and influence.”

The agency also urged media organizations, broadcasters’ associations, and regulatory bodies to strengthen ethical standards, accountability mechanisms, and gender-sensitivity training within the industry.

The PTFOMS maintained that it remains committed to supporting “a free, responsible, and ethical media environment where press freedom is exercised with accountability and respect for human rights.” (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)