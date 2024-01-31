Megaworld completes the ‘Pinnacle’

THE Pinnacle, a 20-story private condo built by Megaworld, is now complete, marking a new era of living in the 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park.

This is a big step forward for Iloilo's urban setting.

The project, the company's sixth private development in the area, has 574 units of different sizes and plans to meet the needs of different homeowners.

The Pinnacle is the only private building in the best spot in a township with nine hectares of boutique hotel and commercial district.

The building's smart placement gives residents unmatched access to a mix of culture and ease, setting a new standard for living in the city of Iloilo City

The topping-off ceremony was led by important people from Megaworld.

The people in charge of Iloilo Business Park are Engineer Daisy Villanueva, who runs Iloilo Business Park; Architect Astrid Cruz, who is in charge of construction management; Jennifer Palmares-Fong, who is in charge of sales and marketing in the Visayas region; and Engineer Jeffrey Buton, who is in charge of construction.

Their combined work shows that Megaworld is dedicated to creating high quality living places that help Iloilo City thrive and grow.

The Iloilo Business Park will continue to grow and change due to this important accomplishment. It also shows how good Megaworld is at building high-quality living communities.

When it opens, The Pinnacle will be a hub of community and luxury in one of the city's most sought-after neighborhoods. (Leo Solinap/PR)