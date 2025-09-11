Megaworld expands retail portfolio with new malls in key cities, Boracay

MEGAWORLD, through its retail and commercial arm Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, is expanding its retail portfolio by more than 30,000 square meters in response to the strong demand for premium commercial spaces in its townships.

The company announced on September 10, 2025, that it will open new malls and commercial projects this year at McKinley West in Taguig, Makati, Alabang West in Las Piñas City, and Boracay Newcoast in Aklan. The expansion keeps Megaworld on track to reach one million square meters of gross leasable area by 2030.

Among the projects is The Shoppes at Park McKinley West, a two-story retail hub located at the podium of the Park McKinley West condominium complex in Taguig. It will feature international retailers, first-in-the-Philippines concepts, and homegrown dining and lifestyle brands including Ogawa Traditional Japanese Restaurant, Tartufo, Royal Indian Curry House, One World Deli, George & Onnie’s, Café 17, Nightshade Cocktails & Bar, Hanamaruken, and Yakinuku Sudaku.

Another development, Vion Tower Mall, will rise along Edsa corner Chino Roces Avenue in Makati, while additional retail spaces are expected to open in Alabang West. In Boracay, Megaworld will launch the Newcoast Beachwalk, designed to cater to tourists with dining, retail, and service concepts.

Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, stated that their approach drives sustained growth for Megaworld and enhances the value of its townships nationwide.

“We are growing our leasing business by bringing our signature lifestyle mall concept to more locations while introducing new experiences that resonate with today’s consumers," Coates said.

For the first half of 2025, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls reported P3.33 billion in leasing revenues, a 10 percent increase year-on-year, driven by higher consumer traffic and strong demand from premium tenants.

Earlier this year, the company expanded its retail spaces at Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila, with the opening of the Imperial Wing, increasing its gross leasable area to 36,000 square meters. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)