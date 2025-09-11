Megaworld Hotels & Resorts receives DOT’s Tourism Industry Excellence Award

MEGAWORLD Hotels & Resorts was named the first and only hospitality group to receive the Tourism Industry Excellence Award from the Department of Tourism (DOT) during ceremonies in Manila on September 8, 2025.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, along with Undersecretaries Verna Esmeralda Buensuceso and Maria Rica Bueno, presented the award to Group General Manager Art Boncano and Managing Director Cleofe Albiso.

The recognition highlights the company’s role as one of the country’s largest hotel operators and its status as the Philippines’ first Muslim-friendly hotel chain, certified by CrescentRating. All 14 hotels in its portfolio, with more than 6,500 room keys, have received Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishment certifications under DOT’s updated guidelines.

The achievement involved partnerships with the Halal International Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines, which facilitated halal kitchen certifications, prayer facilities, and culturally appropriate guest services. Earlier this year, the group was recognized at the Halal in Travel Global Summit for promoting Muslim travel.

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts also operates cultural initiatives, including the Sampaguita Project, which incorporates the national flower into hotel experiences through fragrance, décor, and curated food menus.

The group currently operates hotels in destinations such as Manila, Boracay, Cebu, and Iloilo. It has received international recognition, including being named the Philippines’ Leading Hotel Group at the World Travel Awards.

Financially, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts reported a 19 percent revenue increase to P2.81 billion in the first half of 2025, including a 12 percent rise to P1.39 billion in the second quarter. The group also announced a partnership with global hotel operator Accor, which will begin with the rebranding of Belmont Hotel Mactan into Mercure Mactan Cebu later this year.

To expand its portfolio, the company is targeting a total of 9,000 room keys with the opening of eight new hotels in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Bacolod, Palawan, Boracay, Laguna, and Iloilo. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)