Megaworld offers P24M condos to Filipino gold medalists

PROPERTY giant Megaworld is offering a generous reward to Filipino athletes who bring home the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Each gold medalist will receive a fully furnished two-bedroom condominium unit worth P24 million located in the prestigious McKinley Hill township in Taguig City.

Known for its iconic Venice Grand Canal, McKinley Hill is a 50-hectare development that has become a symbol of luxury and modern living in the Philippines.

The township is already home to several world-class athletes, making it an ideal community for the country’s sporting heroes.

“This 2024, we are celebrating our 100th year of participating in the Olympic Games, and what a way to celebrate this milestone than by recognizing the superb competitive spirit of our newest Olympic gold medalist and welcoming them to McKinley Hill," said Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, president, of Megaworld.

She said, McKinley Hill, a celebrated address in Fort Bonifacio, is home to world-class athletes, including Philippine national basketball and football teams, making it an ideal home for Filipino champions who live a life of passion and excellence.

The Philippines is sending a delegation of 22 athletes to the Paris Olympics, competing in various sports including athletics, gymnastics, weightlifting, boxing, rowing, swimming, golf, fencing, and judo.

Megaworld’s offer is seen as a significant boost to the morale of the Philippine team and a testament to the company’s commitment to supporting Filipino athletes. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)