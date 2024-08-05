Megaworld upgrades reward for Carlos Yulo

REAL estate giant Megaworld Corporation has upgraded its reward for Filipino gymnastics sensation Carlos Yulo after his historic double gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Instead of the previously announced two-bedroom condominium unit worth P24 million, Yulo will now receive a fully-furnished three-bedroom unit in one of Megaworld’s premier residential properties in McKinley Hill.

The unit, valued at P32 million, will come complete with appliances, furniture, fixtures, two balconies, a maid’s room, and a dedicated parking slot.

To further honor Yulo’s exceptional achievement as the first Filipino athlete to clinch two Olympic gold medals, Megaworld is also granting him a P3 million cash bonus.

“Since this is a very significant milestone in the history of Philippine sports to have two gold Olympic medals during our 100th year participation as a country in the Olympics, which also coincides with our company’s 35th anniversary this year, we are boosting our reward for Carlos Yulo now totaling to P35 million,” said Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, president of Megaworld.

On August 1, Megaworld announced that it is offering a two-bedroom fully-furnished condominium unit to each Filipino athlete who wins a gold medal in the Olympics.

Gutierrez-Alfonso said Yulo deserves this recognition and “we will always be proud of him for elevating Filipino excellence to new heights.” (Leo Solinap)