Metro Iloilo, Guimaras roadmap updated with USAid

THE Iloilo City Government welcomed the United States Agency for International Development (USAid), led by Mission Director Ryan Washburn, who was accompanied by Senior Development Outreach and Communications Specialist Kiel Enrique, Economic Growth Specialist and Private Sector Engagement Co-Lead Jay de Quiros, Urban Connect Project Chief of Deputy Marites Doral, Communication and Outreach Manager Rojessa Tiamson, and Iloilo City Project Officer Irene Olipeno, at City Mayor’s Office on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Mayor Jerry Treñas, Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, Local Economic and Development Investment and Promotion Office (Ledip) head Velma Jane Lao, and lawyer Fydah Sabando of the City Mayor’s Office hosted the visiting delegation and discussed various assisted projects implemented in the metro.

USAid, through Urban Connect, has supported the conduct of the Metro-Iloilo Guimaras Economic Development Council (MIGEDC) Strategic Planning Workshop for the development of a roadmap and engagement with stakeholders on April 18-19.

Urban Connect is a five-year development program under the Cities Development Initiative (CDI) that covers nine secondary cities across the Philippines, including Iloilo; Batangas; Tagbilaran, Bohol; Cagayan de Oro; Zamboanga; General Santos; Puerto Princesa; Legazpi; and Tacloban in keeping with ongoing efforts to improve local economic growth.

It seeks to advance local development and public service delivery with the objective of fostering inclusive and resilient growth.

MIGEDC and Urban Connect are working together to engage with the city's partners and stakeholders to contribute to the comprehensive review and updating of MIGEDC's development roadmap that is beneficial to continued and sustainable progress.

MIGEDC is composed of Iloilo City, neighboring towns of Leganes, Oton, Pavia, Sta. Barbara, Cabatuan, San Miguel, and Guimaras. (PR)