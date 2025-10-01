MGEN assures Visayas power supply stable after Cebu earthquake

MERALCO PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) confirmed that its Visayas-based thermal power plants, the Cebu Energy Development Corporation (CEDC) and Toledo Power Company (TPC), were temporarily affected after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck northern Cebu at 9:59 p.m. on September 30, 2025.

All generating units in Cebu tripped as a safety precaution during the quake.

CEDC, with a net saleable capacity of 219.7 megawatts, and TPC, with a net saleable capacity of 73 megawatts, were inspected by technical teams, which reported no significant damage.

Two units of CEDC and one unit of TPC were already restarted and synchronized to the grid, while one unit of TPC is still under inspection and will be restored progressively.

“We also wish to assure the public that all units of our Panay-based power plants were not affected by the earthquake and continue normal operations. All our personnel in Visayas are likewise safe and accounted for,” MGEN said in a statement.

The company said it is closely working with the Department of Energy, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, and local authorities to support system stability and meet the power needs of Cebu and the Visayas grid.

“The safety of our employees and host communities remains our top priority. We will provide further updates as needed,” MGEN added.

MGEN operates a portfolio of power generation assets across the country, including thermal, renewable, and natural gas facilities.

As of July 2025, it has a combined net saleable capacity of 5,068 megawatts from traditional and renewable sources. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)