Mina police seize firearm, ammo in search warrant operation

POLICE from the Mina Municipal Police Station (MPS) confiscated a homemade shotgun, ammunition, and a holster during a search warrant operation conducted at Barangay Nasirum, Mina, Iloilo around 6 a.m. on May 18, 2024.

The search warrant, issued by Honorable Vicente V. Go, Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 68, Dumangas, Iloilo, targeted a suspect alias Lando.

The operation led to the seizure of a 12-gauge homemade shotgun, two pieces of live ammunition for a 12-gauge shotgun, and one black holster.

Police authorities are currently investigating the suspect for violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act 2013.

"This action shows your commitment and devotion towards your sworn duty, and continue delivering the best public services to our constituents," said Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) -Western Visayas in recognition of the Mina MPS's efforts in securing the search warrant and conducting the successful operation.

The arrested suspect remains under police custody and will face charges of violating RA 10591. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)