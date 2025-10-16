Minor caught with nearly 3 kilos of marijuana in Iloilo City

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was arrested after police confiscated nearly three kilograms of dried marijuana leaves and 15 grams of high-grade marijuana kush during a buy-bust conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 in Zone 3, Barangay Compania Central, Molo District, Iloilo City, at around 9:10 p.m. on October 15, 2025.

The minor, identified only as alias Toto, a resident of Iloilo City, was apprehended by operatives after he sold suspected illegal drugs to an undercover police officer.

Recovered from his possession were four pieces of self-sealing transparent plastic bags containing suspected dried marijuana leaves with fruit toppings; one self-sealing purple plastic bag containing suspected high-grade marijuana kush; two large self-sealing transparent plastic containers filled with suspected dried marijuana leaves with fruit toppings; buy-bust money; and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the efforts of ICPS 4 operatives for their successful operation.

“I commend the unwavering efforts of our operating units in the successful seizure of marijuana. This accomplishment reflects our relentless campaign against illegal drugs and our commitment to protect our communities from the dangers they bring,” Ligan said.

He expressed concern over the involvement of a minor in the illegal drug trade and appealed to parents and the youth to remain vigilant and cooperative in combating drug activities.

The case of a minor's involvement in a drug-related incident highlights the need for greater youth guidance and awareness.

Ligan urged parents to actively protect their children from the influence of illegal drugs. He emphasizes the value of the future over false promises of drug use and easy money, urging them to live clean, productive, and drug-free lives to build a safer Western Visayas.

The child in conflict with the law (CICL) is currently under the custody of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) at Balay Dalayunan in La Paz, Iloilo City. Authorities said the appropriate filing of charges is being processed following existing laws and protocols for minors in conflict with the law. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)