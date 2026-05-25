Minor injured in ‘harassment’ incident in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) ordered immediate follow-up actions after an alleged harassment incident involving minors was reported around 5 p.m. on May 24, 2026, in Barangay Taft North, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo director, said the case involved a 15-year-old Grade 8 student who alleged that he was chased by three minors from different districts of Iloilo City.

“We will not tolerate this kind of incident, and this must stop. Necessary coordination has already been made with concerned agencies for proper intervention and appropriate action. To our minors, let us always choose to do what is right for the good of our community and avoid actions that may harm others or lead to negative consequences,” Parilla said.

Based on the report, the victim, accompanied by his mother, claimed that he stumbled and fell to the ground while being chased by the suspects. One of the alleged minors reportedly attempted to stab him twice using a bladed weapon while issuing threats.

The victim reportedly managed to defend himself before other minors in the area intervened and assisted him.

Authorities said the victim sustained a dislocated left hand and bruises on his lower back and shoulder caused by the fall. He was immediately brought to Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) for medical treatment and evaluation.

The Icpo said the safety and welfare of the victim remain the top priority as police continue follow-up operations and validation regarding the identities of the alleged minors involved in the incident.

The Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) were also immediately coordinated for proper intervention and case handling.

Parilla directed the concerned police station to undertake swift action and ensure the implementation of appropriate multidisciplinary intervention programs when necessary.

The Icpo also urged parents, schools, Barangay officials, and the community to work together in guiding the youth and preventing violence, bullying, and delinquent behavior among minors. (Leo Solinap)