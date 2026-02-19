Minor nabbed in entrapment over illegal firearm sale in Iloilo

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was arrested for selling a homemade caliber .38 revolver during an entrapment operation conducted in Barangay So-oc, Arevalo District.

The operation was conducted as part of the intensified campaign against loose firearms by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) at 11:24 p.m. on February 17, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), said the arrest underscores the police office’s firm stance against illegal firearm transactions and crimes involving minors.

“We do not tolerate illegal activities, especially when committed by minors who have promising futures ahead of them. This operation demonstrates our commitment to protecting both the community and the youth from involvement in criminal acts,” Parilla said.

Operatives from the City Intelligence Unit, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Icpo, carried out the entrapment that resulted in the arrest of the suspect identified as alias “Sing.”

Police seized one unit of a caliber .38 homemade revolver without ammunition from the minor.

Authorities also confiscated the marked buy-bust money used in the operation, one mobile phone and one green belt bag believed to be used in the transaction.

The operation was conducted after intelligence monitoring indicated the suspect’s alleged involvement in the illegal sale of firearms in the area.

Following his arrest, the minor was turned over to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6 for proper disposition and documentation.

He is temporarily under the custody of the WCPD 6 pending the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police said appropriate procedures under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act are being observed in handling the case of the minor.

The Icpo reiterated its call for public cooperation in reporting illegal firearm activities, stressing that community support is vital in sustaining peace and order initiatives in the city.

Authorities said the campaign against loose firearms remains a priority to prevent violence and ensure public safety in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap)