Minor rescued, P646,000 shabu seized in Iloilo City drug bust

POLICE rescued a minor and seized about 95 grams of suspected shabu worth P646,000 during a buy-bust operation in Iloilo City on Oct. 7, 2026, the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) said.

The operation was conducted at about 3:50 p.m. in Zone 8, Barangay San Isidro, Jaro District, by the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Iloilo City Police Office, in coordination with other police units and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology's Ungka Intelligence Section.

Police recovered 19 heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, including the sachet used in the transaction, as well as buy-bust money and other items.

Police did not disclose the minor's identity or age in an Oct. 8 news release.

The minor was placed under the care of Balay Dalayunan for intervention, rehabilitation and guidance in accordance with Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, and other laws protecting children in conflict with the law.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, PRO 6 director, said the involvement of minors in illegal drug activities requires both law enforcement and measures to protect their rights and future.

“When youth are involved in illegal drugs, our responsibility is even heavier. We must stop illegal activities while ensuring their rights and future are protected,” Tuaño said.

He added that police would continue intelligence-driven operations to disrupt illegal drug distribution and protect communities, particularly children. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)