Miss Iloilo 2024 to represent Iloilo City in Miss Universe Philippines

The Miss Iloilo pageant, known for its rigorous selection process and celebration of beauty and intelligence, has identified four other titleholders who will represent Iloilo in various national pageants.

Pearl Angel R. Franco from Ajuy and Hamda A. Judicpa of San Miguel were honored as Miss Iloilo Ambassadress of Heartfelt Beauty.

Angel Jed Z. Latorre of Santa Barbara will be Miss Iloilo Queen of Dinagyang 2024, showcasing the Dinagyang Festival in the Aliwan Fiesta's Reyna ng Aliwan 2024.

Raniella Louise A. Aguila of Cabatuan will represent The Miss Philippines Iloilo City in The Miss Philippines 2024.

Shaima R. Al Yansuri from Guimbal has been titled Miss Iloilo Paraw Regatta 2024 and will compete in Miss Philippines Earth 2024.

Nicklyn T. Jutay of Tigbauan will participate as Miss Iloilo Binibini in Binibining Pilipinas 2024.

This year's Miss Iloilo pageant has again highlighted the diverse talents and beauty of Iloilo's women.

The Miss Universe Philippines stage awaits Brooks, who is now tasked with the responsibility of representing not just Iloilo City but also the aspirations of its people.

Her journey from the local stage to the national platform is a testament to her dedication and hard work, embodying the spirit of Iloilo's women. The city and its citizens eagerly anticipate her performance in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2024 competition, where she will compete against the country's most exceptional women for the coveted title.

Iloilo City Lone District Representative Julienne "Jamjam" Baronda praised the Miss IloIlo pageant contestants for embodying Ilongga beauty, intelligence, talent, and resilience.

"Truly, you epitomize the heartfelt Ilongga beauty, intelligent, talented, and of course resilient, just like how you prepared during the Coronation Night and emerged victorious to represent your respective municipalities to Miss IloIlo," Baronda said.

She expressed admiration for the women who showcased their municipalities on a prestigious platform.

Baronda's speech emphasized the significance of self-improvement and overcoming fear, urging contestants to constantly strive to be their best selves.

"Conquer your fear, win the battle for us! Win the battle for us and of course, because of our love and devotion to Señor Santo Nino, we will claim it," she said.

Her words promised unwavering support for the young women as they represent Iloilo on a national level.

"Please know, you have my support 200 percent in the national level," Baronda said, as she assured them of her support and confidence in their abilities to succeed beyond the local stage.

In her concluding remarks, Baronda highlighted the spirit of unity and love as key drivers for success. "Continue to spread love, for love conquers all."

Baronda, representing the Iloilo community, emphasized the pride and joy of the Ilonggos in their cultural heritage and the achievements of their representatives. (Leo Solinap/PR)