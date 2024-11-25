Miss Iloilo 2025 kicks off with grand launch, press presentation

THE Miss Iloilo 2025 pageant officially began with a grand launching and press presentation on Saturday night, at SM City Iloilo, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, November 23, 2024.

Ten talented and charming Ilonggas were introduced to the public and media, vying for the prestigious Miss Iloilo 2025 crown.

Judgee Peña, chairperson of the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc., (IFFI) praised the annual development, upgrade, and fun aspects of Miss Iloilo.

"So we expect more fun. Upgrade, upgrade, upgrade, and more surprises," Peña said.

Peña stated that height, intelligence, beauty, and personality are the key factors that will lead us to the crown.

A key highlight of the event was the question and answer portion, where the candidates demonstrated their eloquence, intelligence, and grace under pressure.

The media fielded questions that tested the contestants' wit and ability to articulate their thoughts confidently.

Among the ten aspirants, three candidates impressed the media the most with their poise and insightful answers, earning them the title of Darling of the Press.

The honorees were:

- Miss Iloilo – Jaro

- Miss Iloilo – Maasin

- Miss Iloilo – Molo

The pageant honors the beauty, talent, and cultural pride of Iloilo's young women as they represent the city with distinction. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)