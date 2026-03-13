Modernizing solid waste management in barangays

THE Iloilo City Government, under the leadership of Mayor Raisa Treñas, strengthened barangay solid waste management through Project Agubay (Awareness, Guidance, Unity, Biodiversity, Action, and Yield).

Eighteen pilot barangays in Iloilo City received tablets for digital monitoring, along with computer sets per district, a printer, a 75-inch monitoring TV, and the construction of district cubicles to support the implementation of a digital Solid Waste Management Information System.

Through this initiative, barangays can now report in real time, improve waste segregation, and enhance collection and monitoring systems, strengthening community participation in keeping the city clean and sustainable.

Barangay officials and local stakeholders have also undergone training to effectively operate the system, empowering communities to actively monitor, manage, and enhance their solid waste management practices.

This project is implemented in partnership with Central Philippine University and Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines. (PR)