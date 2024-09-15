Monsoon rains force class cancellations across Iloilo City

DUE to the persistent inclement weather conditions brought about by the Southwest Monsoon, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas has approved the suspension of face-to-face classes in pre-school to senior high school levels for Monday, September 16, 2024.

The decision was made upon the recommendation of the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC), based on weather forecasts from Pagasa Automatic Weather Stations, and other relevant sources.

According to the EOC, Iloilo City will continue to experience cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Heavy to intense rains are expected, with cloud cover reaching 100 percent. Strong winds with gustiness of 25-40 km/h and rough to very rough seas are also forecasted.

The EOC stressed that these weather conditions pose significant risks to children's safety and well-being, including the potential for physical injuries and exposure to weather-related and water-borne diseases.

The goal of the class suspension is to put student and public safety first, particularly in coastal barangays and low-lying areas that could experience flooding.

The EOC urges all educational institutions to closely monitor the weather situation and prioritize the safety of their students and faculty, even though college administrators have the discretion to suspend classes.

In Sebaste in Antique, the public cemetery of Barangay Aguila has been severely damaged by the recent floods, resulting in the displacement of numerous remains.

The Barangay Council of Aguila is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying and retrieving the remains of their loved ones. Residents are urged to check the condition of their deceased family members' graves and report any displaced remains to the barangay hall.

The floods have significantly damaged the cemetery, affecting many graves. The barangay council is actively addressing the situation and ensuring proper care for the deceased's remains. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)