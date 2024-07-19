More Power announces P4.0817/kWh July rate increase

MORE Power consumers will see a rate increase in their July billing cycle following a period of "artificially low rates" in June.

The average residential rate will rise to P12.8566 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in July primarily due to a P3.5739 increase in the generation charge, from P3.9833 in June to P7.5572 this July.

Niel Parcon, More Power's vice president for Corporate Energy Sourcing and Regulatory Affairs (Cesra), acknowledged the July increase but emphasized that their Distribution, Supply, and Metering charges remain unchanged at P2.3376 per kWh.

“Our average residential rate could have dropped to P11.6625 per kWh in the July billing cycle without the deferment,” Parcon added.

This portion of the rate goes directly to the distribution utility.

Without the deferment, More Power said that the residential rate in June would have been P11.8642 per kWh, and the July rate could have potentially dropped to P11.6625 per kWh.

Despite the July adjustment, More Power assured consumers that it remains one of the most affordable electric power distribution utilities in the Visayas, continuing to offer competitive rates for Iloilo City.

This adjustment reflects the higher generation charges set by the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

The lower rates experienced in June were a result of the Energy Regulatory Commission's (ERC) Order dated June 13, 2024 that mandated the deferment of WESM charges.

This move aimed to ease the financial burden on consumers during the series of Red and Yellow alerts affecting the Luzon and Visayas grids.

Residential rates range from 10.3280 per kWh in January to 8.7749 per kWh in June. (Leo Solinap)