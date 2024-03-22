More Power announces slight increase in electricity rates for March 2024 in Iloilo City

MORE Power customers will see a slight increase in their electricity bills for the March 2024 billing cycle.

The electricity bill for March showed a slight increase compared to the previous months.

In January, the bill was 10.3280 kilowatt-hour (kWh), in February, it was 9.9652 kWh and in March, it was 10.0316 kWh.

This rate will apply to More Power customers from March 18 to April 13, 2024.

Despite an overall decrease in generation charges due to lower Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) prices, a P0.06 kWh increase has been implemented.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has raised its transmission charges, which is what has caused this increase.

The specific reason cited for the rise in transmission charges is the cost of ancillary services.

There will be no changes to the Distribution, Supply, and Metering (DSM) charges, which is the only component of the bill that goes directly to More Power. (SunStar Philippines)