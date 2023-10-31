More Power delivers 100% election power success in Iloilo City

MORE Power, the sole power distribution utility in Iloilo City, fulfilled its commitment to efficiency and reliability by maintaining uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the entire Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.

It achieved a 100 percent success rate from start to finish on October 31, 2023.

The company's Command Center, playing a key role in securing seamless electric power supply, officially concluded its operations at 5:20 a.m., declaring 92 percent of the newly-elected barangay officials.

In the next hour, only eight percent were waiting for proclamation.

More Power's successful strategies and integrated plans during a critical event demonstrate its commitment to ensuring smooth electoral processes.

"The uninterrupted power supply for the barangay elections is a result of meticulous planning, continuous monitoring, and the hard work of our dedicated team," said More Power's president and CEO Roel Z. Castro.

"We understand the importance of such events in our communities, and we are honored to be contributing to their success," Castro added.

Engr. Bernard Bailey Del Castillo, vice president for Network Development and Operations Group, announced that they augmented their response team on October 29, with additional teams strategically deployed for the first shift on election day, each with dedicated team leaders assigned to specific districts.

More Power has assigned personnel to inspect polling centers in addition to deploying teams. These personnel engaged with teachers, exchanging contact numbers to ensure swift responses in emergencies, safeguarding uninterrupted electricity flow during the electoral process.

“We completed courtesy calls at 62 polling centers, the Iloilo City Automated Recording Equipment (ICare), and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices,” Del Castillo said, assuring that the situation was reported as normal.

"Actively monitoring field activities, our response team, linemen, and team leaders remained on standby until the completion of the vote counting process," added Del Castillo.

The 100 percent continuous power supply ensured the timely proclamation of barangay officials, as well as the efficiency and fairness of the election process.

More Power, a company dedicated to providing reliable electric power, demonstrated its commitment to serving Iloilo City's electric power consumers during the BSKE 2023, demonstrating its dedication to delivering reliable power. (Leo Solinap/With PR/SunStar Philippines)