More Power: Iloilo City residents enjoy lower electricity costs for October

IN A welcome development for Iloilo City, residential electricity costs in More Power's service area have decreased this October.

The residential electricity cost for the September 2023 billing cycle has been reduced to P10.7139 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), marking a decrease of P0.2701 per kWh compared to the August 2023 bill.

Ilonggos observed that the decrease in electricity rates is primarily due to a reduction in power generating charges, which has a direct impact on overall costs.

More Power customers can expect lower power rates on their bills from October 18 to November 14, 2023.

Last month's electricity experienced a decrease in residential electricity costs in September, with a rate of P10.7139 per kWh, compared to the August rate of P0.2701.

In 2023, residential electricity rates in Iloilo City saw the following changes:

* January: P14.1512 per kWh

* February: P13.6457 per kWh

* March: P13.7214 per kWh

* April: P13.2511 per kWh

* May: P12.2990 per kWh

* June: P11.6583 per kWh

* July: P11.4173 per kWh

* August: P10.9840 per kWh

* September: P10.7139 per kWh

* October: P10.5549 per kWh

Residential power costs gradually decreased throughout the year, offering financial relief to households.

Rates began the year at 14.1512 per kWh in January and gradually fell to 10.5549 per kWh in October. <b>(SunStar Philippines)</b>