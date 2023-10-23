More Power: No room for blackouts on Election Day

MORE Electric and Power Corporation (More Power) is stepping up its efforts to provide an uninterrupted power supply throughout Iloilo City on October 30 for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

President and CEO of More Power, Roel Castro, visited the office of Iloilo City Comelec Officer Reinier Layson on Friday, October 20, 2023, to reaffirm the company's commitment to a smooth electoral process.

“We are giving the assurance that na ginagawa po namin ang lahat ng preparation and we make sure na hindi magkakaroon ng unscheduled outage or untoward outage during the election period, particularly on the election day,” Castro said.

More Power conducted clearing and maintenance operations near polling centers to prevent electrical disturbances that could lead to power interruptions.

They deployed additional response and security teams that will be on standby at polling centers, ensuring quick action in case of electrical issues.

A "Task Force-BSKE" of More Power will have a distinct command and monitoring team to manage electrical-related issues.

“I visited Atty. Layson sa Comelec's office to assure him and, more importantly, the voters. This should be a brownout -free election,” Castro said.

More Power has addressed hotspot corrections along electrical lines leading to polling centers, mitigating the risk of unscheduled brownouts, often caused by imbalances in electrical loads due to unauthorized connections.

The high and red alert status of More Power will persist until all winning candidates are officially proclaimed, further ensuring a seamless electoral process, it said.

Layson expressed gratitude for Castro's visit, emphasizing the importance of More Power's commitment to a reliable power supply during elections.

This proactive collaboration stems from a memorandum of agreement between Comelec and More Power during the 2022 elections. It underscores the critical role of a stable power supply in upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

In his visit, Castro conveyed not only his dedication to the Comelec office but also his assurance to the voters, reiterating the shared goal of a disruption-free electoral exercise. (SunStar Philippines)