More Power plans major cleaning operation to prevent rainy season outages

IN PREPARATION for the upcoming rainy season, More Power is set to conduct the final phase of its comprehensive cleaning operation on its 69 kilovolt (kV) power lines.

Engineer Bernard Bailey Del Castillo, vice president of More Power's Network Development and Operations Group, explained that the cleaning program aims to prevent power outages during the rainy season.

Dirt accumulation on power lines can lead to sparks and outages when wet, and heavy rain is necessary to effectively wash away the built-up grime.

Del Castillo emphasized that the scheduled power interruption on May 26, 2024, is a crucial step in ensuring reliable service throughout the rainy season.

Phases 1 and 2 of the cleaning process, conducted in March and April 2024, addressed portions of 69kV lines 2 and 5.

The upcoming phase will focus on the lines located at the Baldoza junction in La Paz, which were previously left unaddressed due to safety concerns.

Shutting down both 69kV lines simultaneously is necessary for personnel safety while working near live wires.

"We are implementing a multi-phase approach to minimize disruption to our customers. In addition to cleaning the facilities, we have also replaced hundreds of post insulators during the initial phases," Del Castillo said.

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, More Power plans to shut down over 80 percent of the franchise area for 11 hours, utilizing load transfer strategies based on the interconnected nature of the power grid.

This will significantly reduce the impact to only 53 percent of its consumers.

More Power plans to continue offering free cold water and mobile charging stations in affected areas to alleviate the inconvenience caused by power interruptions. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)