More Power to reduce weekend outages in Iloilo City

AS MORE Power, the power utility in Iloilo City, approaches its fifth anniversary, residents of Iloilo City can expect shorter power interruptions on weekends.

The reduction is possible due to progress made in ongoing power grid rehabilitation efforts.

Starting July 2024, scheduled outages will be reduced from 12 to 13 hours to a maximum of eight hours.

Engineer Bernard Bailey Del Castillo, vice president for Network Development and Operations at More Power, announced the change.

"We understand the inconvenience that our consumers have faced with 12 to 13 hour power interruptions almost every week. That’s why, starting in July 2024, we will shorten the duration of scheduled power interruptions,” Del Castillo said.

Previously, the extensive work required weekend outages lasting most of the day.

Now, More Power can complete the necessary tasks within eight hours, minimizing disruption for customers.

Consumers will continue to receive advanced notice of scheduled outages.

More Power surpasses the mandated 48-hour notification window by informing customers three to four days in advance, allowing them to plan accordingly.

Del Castillo emphasized that not all outages are initiated by More Power.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) sometimes requests outages lasting 12-13 hours.

More Power strategically utilizes these NGCP maintenance windows to avoid additional disruptions within their franchise area.

To assist customers during outages, More Power provides free mobile charging and water, especially during the summer months.

Del Castillo acknowledged the lengthy rehabilitation process.

"When we took over, almost all of the electrical facilities throughout the city were either defective or obsolete, requiring the replacement of nearly everything. While we conduct preparatory work through live line method without interruptions on weekdays, kailangan talaga natin na magkaroon ng brownout on weekends para makuha ang mga lumang poste (we really need to have a brownout on weekends to get the old poles) and as we finalize the setup to ensure the safety of our linemen," he explained.

Over the past four years, More Power has invested heavily in infrastructure improvements.

These investments include new substations, mobile substations for backup power, pole replacements, circuit reclosers, and modern testing equipment.

Additionally, they are working on an underground distribution system along Calle Real.

Tree wire replacements and reconductoring of approximately 50 circuit kilometers of lines were also completed between 2022 and June 2024.

These tree wires are designed to minimize outages caused by animal contact and vegetation.

Starting in July 2024, Iloilo City residents can expect a significant reduction in weekend power outages due to More Power's ongoing rehabilitation efforts. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)