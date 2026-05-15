More Power warns of rotational brownouts in Iloilo City

MORE Electric and Power Corporation (More Power) announced that several areas in Iloilo City may experience rotational brownouts lasting two to three hours.

This follows a request from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to implement Manual Load Dropping (MLD) in the Visayas Grid from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 15, 2026, due to a supply deficiency.

More Power stated that the red alert status in the Visayas grid may trigger MLD and temporary power interruptions in areas connected to selected substations and feeders throughout the city.

In an advisory, More Power said: “NGCP has requested the implementation of MANUAL LOAD DROPPING (MLD) in the Visayas Grid due to a supply deficiency from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.”

The company added: “There is a possibility of Manual Load Dropping (MLD) and rotational brownouts, which may cause power interruptions lasting approximately 2–3 hours in the areas listed below during the red alert status.”

Affected areas include feeders under the Megaworld, Molo, La Paz, Jaro, and Diversion substations. Specifically, under the Megaworld Substation, Feeders 2, 3, and 6 are affected.

The Molo Substation covers Feeders 1 and 5, while the La Paz Substation includes Feeders 4 and 7. The Jaro Substation encompasses Feeders 1 and 2, and Diversion Feeder 1 under the Diversion Substation may also be affected.

More Power said it will continue to monitor the situation and release updates as necessary.

“We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the company stated.

The advisory comes as the Visayas grid continues to face power supply challenges, prompting the NGCP to implement measures to stabilize the transmission system and prevent a regional blackout.

Consumers in affected areas are advised to prepare for potential interruptions during the MLD implementation. (Leo Solinap)