More Power wins CSR Company of the Year at 2025 Asia CEO Awards

MORE Electric and Power Corporation (More Power) was named grand winner in the Circle of Excellence for Innodata as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year during the 2025 Asia CEO Awards held on October 14, 2025 at the Manila Marriott Grand Ballroom.

The recognition placed More Power at the forefront of corporate social responsibility in the Philippines, marking it as one of the top-performing companies in Southeast Asia’s largest business awards event.

The award honored the company’s strong commitment to CSR through programs centered on environmental protection, livelihood assistance, and youth development.

Janet Petilla, vice president for project delivery at Innodata Knowledge Services, underscored the significance of the recognition, saying, “Corporate social responsibility is the gold standard for being recognized as a premier company in the Philippines. Companies dedicated to CSR are recognized for their integrity, attracting the best people, the most loyal customers. Their success proves that caring for the community and the nation is inseparable from corporate excellence.”

In a statement, More Power expressed its gratitude to the Asia CEO Awards and reaffirmed its dedication to community-centered and environmentally sustainable initiatives.

The firm said it will continue advancing programs that empower residents and promote inclusive growth.

Serving as the sole electric distribution utility for Iloilo City since 2020, More Power distinguished itself among an elite group of finalists for the CSR Company of the Year category.

The other nominees included AXA Philippines Life and General Insurance Corporation, Concentrix Philippines, Gardenia Bakeries (Philippines) Inc., Genpact, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Opentext, PJ Lhuillier Inc., PLDT and Smart, Robinsons Land Corporation, SixEleven Global Services and Solutions Inc., White & Case Global Operations Center (Manila) LLP, and Wipro Philippines Inc. (Leo Solinap)