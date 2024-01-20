More Power's January 2024 electricity rates rise due to increased transmission charges

ELECTRICITY rates under More Power increased by P0.10 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the January 2024 billing cycle on January 20, 2024.

This rate hike, effective from January 18 to February 14, 2024, is due to higher transmission charges set by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

The total effective electricity rate for this period is P10.3210 per kWh, four centavos lower than the previous generation charges.

This contrasts with the recent trend of decreasing generation charges, attributed to lower fuel costs from the power supplier. However, this adjustment is due to an increase in charges for ancillary services.

These fees are collected to maintain the reliability of the electricity grid, balance the system, and aid in recovery during power system disturbances.

The rise in transmission charges has been attributed to ancillary services, which are essential for the stability and efficiency of power distribution and power flow. Ancillary services ensure that the grid remains operational and effective, even during disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Distribution, System, and Metering (DSM) charges, the only component of the bill directly allocated to MORE Power, have remained unchanged.

More Power Residential Rates in 2023:

January - 14.1512

February - 13.6457

March - 13.7214

April - 13.2511

May - 12.2990

June - 11.6583

July - 11.4173

August - 10.9840

September - 10.7139

October - 10.5549

November - 7.7846

December - 10.2259

(SunStar Philippines)