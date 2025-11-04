Most wanted CTG member with P2.55-M bounty arrested

A JOINT police and military operation led to the arrest of a 67-year-old most wanted person (MWP) and Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) member known as alias Mayok in Jubilee Kawad Kalinga Village, Barangay Buntatala, Jaro District, Iloilo City at 3:14 p.m. Monday, November 3, 2025.

The suspect, who carried a monetary reward of P2,550,000 under the Department of National Defense–Department of the Interior and Local Government (DND–DILG) Joint Order on Rewards (JOR) 14-2012, was apprehended by virtue of two warrants of arrest.

The first was for rebellion issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 21 in Mambusao, Capiz on June 28, 2012, while the second was for multiple murder with the use of explosives and multiple frustrated murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 22 in Iloilo City on March 10, 2006.

No bail was recommended for both cases.

Recovered from the suspect were one caliber .45 pistol (Colt) with serial number 192284, one magazine for caliber .45, seven rounds of live ammunition, and one M26 high-explosive fragmentation grenade.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the coordinated efforts of all operating units, emphasizing that teamwork between police and military forces continues to yield positive results in maintaining peace and order in the region.

“This arrest is a product of intelligence-driven operations and strong collaboration among our police and military forces. It sends a clear message that justice will always catch up with those who continue to threaten peace and order,” Ligan said.

The arrested individual is now under police custody for documentation and legal proceedings. He will also face additional charges for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9516, or the Illegal Possession of Explosives, and RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (Leo Solinap)