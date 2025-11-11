'Most wanted' for statutory rape in Aklan nabbed

POLICE operatives from the Aklan Police Provincial Office (AKPPO) arrested the province’s top most wanted person (MWP) for the crime of statutory rape during an operation conducted in Barangay Poblacion, Ibajay, Aklan, at around 8:08 p.m. on November 10, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Toto, 35, single, and a resident of Ibajay, Aklan, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the 6th Judicial Region, Branch 3, Kalibo, Aklan, on November 7, 2025. The warrant carried no bail recommendation.

The arrest was carried out by the 2nd Aklan Provincial Mobile Force Company, Ibajay Municipal Police Station (MPS), Provincial Intelligence Team Aklan, Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), Aklan Trackers Team, and Aklan Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operatives for the successful arrest, emphasizing the region’s continued effort to bring wanted individuals to justice.

“This achievement exemplifies our steadfast pursuit of justice and our commitment to sustaining peace and order across Western Visayas. This success highlights the dedication, vigilance, and professionalism of our personnel in ensuring that lawbreakers are held accountable,” said Ligan.

“Let this be a clear warning to lawbreakers: we will relentlessly pursue you until we put you behind bars,” he added.

The arrested individual is now under the custody of the Ibajay Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and subsequent turnover to the court where the case is pending. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)