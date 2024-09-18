Most wanted fugitive in Iloilo arrested

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas conducted a manhunt that led to the arrest of alias Berle, the eighth most wanted person in Iloilo province.

Authorities apprehended alias Berle, 56, on Rizal Street, Barangay Tanza, City Proper District, Iloilo City, on September 17, 2024.

Globert Justalero, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 32, Iloilo City, issued a warrant for his arrest on rape charges. The court has recommended against granting any bail.

The Oton Municipal Police Station and the Regional Intelligence Unit-Western Visayas supported the Iloilo City Police Station 7 in conducting the successful operation.

Meanwhile, the PRO-Western Visayas arrested a total of 26 wanted persons across the region in separate operations from September 17 to 18.

The arrests included three most wanted persons and 23 other wanted persons.

Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the close coordination among the different police units and the strong support from the community that led to the successful operations.

"Let us maintain this close coordination and collaboration so that we can locate more wanted persons that are still hiding," Wanky said.

Police are currently holding the arrested individuals and will turn them over to the appropriate courts. (Leo Solinap)