'Most wanted' in Antique arrested for qualified theft

THE Hamtic Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the province’s top fifth most wanted person for four counts of qualified theft in Poblacion 2, Hamtic, Antique at 3:30 p.m. on August 18, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the personnel of Hamtic MPS for the successful operation.

“I congratulate the personnel involved in the said arrest. Let us continue to chase those wanted criminals and put them behind bars,” Ligan said.

The suspect was identified as alias May, 47, jobless, and a resident of Hamtic, Antique. She was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued in San Jose, Antique on August 18, 2025, with a recommended bail of P40,000 for each case.

The suspect is currently under the custody of Hamtic MPS for proper disposition prior to turnover to the issuing court. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)