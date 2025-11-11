'Most wanted' in Iloilo arrested for double murder

POLICE operatives arrested the seventh most wanted person (MWP) in Iloilo Province for two counts of murder during a joint operation at around 9:30 p.m. in Barangay Fajardo, Jaro District, Iloilo City, on November 10, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Ron or Raul, 54, and a resident of Barangay Pili, Ajuy, Iloilo, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Oscar Leo Sancho Billena of the Regional Trial Court Branch 70 in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, dated June 8, 2022, with no bail recommended.

The arrest was carried out by the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company as the lead unit, with support from Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9, the City Intelligence Unit, and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas.

The suspect is now under the custody of the ICPS 1 for proper disposition before turnover to the issuing court.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the arresting personnel for their diligence and professionalism in capturing the fugitive.

“I commend our dedicated police operatives for the successful arrest of the wanted person. This accomplishment reflects the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our men and women in uniform in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served,” Ligan said.

“Let this serve as a reminder of our continuing commitment to protect the people of Western Visayas and maintain peace and order through steadfast service and integrity,” he added.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), also commended the operatives for their teamwork and continued efforts in enforcing the law and ensuring public safety.

“This accomplishment reflects the unwavering commitment of our personnel in upholding justice and maintaining peace in Iloilo City. Let this serve as a strong warning to other fugitives—no one can hide forever from the law,” said Police Colonel Legada.

The arrest is part of the ongoing intensified campaign of the Icpo against wanted persons. From November 3 to 9, 2025, Icpo operatives apprehended six wanted individuals, including one most wanted person, as part of their sustained operations against criminality.

The successful operation demonstrates the strong coordination between units of the ICPO, RIU in Western Visayas, and the PRO 6 in maintaining peace and order across the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)