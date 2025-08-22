Most wanted in Western Visayas arrested in Iloilo City

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 8 under the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) arrested the region’s top most wanted person in Barangay Cubay, Jaro District, Iloilo City, at around 11:54 a.m. on August 20, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino D. Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended ICPS 8 for successfully capturing the region’s most wanted individual.

“Police Regional Office 6 will never stop chasing wanted criminals until justice is served for their victims,” he said.

Ligan also appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious activities in their communities.

The suspect, identified as alias Rex, 54, a resident of Iloilo City, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder issued by the Regional Trial Court in Iloilo City on December 28, 2020. No bail was recommended.

The suspect is now under the custody of ICPS 8 for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)