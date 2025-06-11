Most wanted murder suspect arrested in Lambunao after 36 years

A 70-YEAR-OLD murder suspect listed as a most wanted person was arrested by the tracker team of the Lambunao Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) in Barangay Poblacion Ilawod, Lambunao, Iloilo, at around 4:10 p.m. on June 10, 2025.

The suspect, identified only by his alias SL, a farmer and resident of Barangay Binabaan Limoso, Lambunao, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued in 1989 for the crime of murder. The court recommended no bail for his temporary release.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the team’s effort, stating, “This arrest underscores the Police Regional Office 6's unwavering commitment to the campaign against wanted criminals. PRO 6 remains determined to pursue the remaining outlaws in the region and ensure that justice is served to their victims.”

The successful operation was also supported by the Provincial Special Operations Group of the Ippo.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be turned over to the court that issued the arrest warrant. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)