Most wanted person arrested in Iloilo manhunt

JOINT operatives of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested a most wanted person (MWP) who has been on the provincial and municipal lists during a manhunt operation in Barangay Poblacion, San Joaquin, Iloilo at 8:28 p.m. on March 10, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the arrest demonstrates the police force’s firm resolve to protect children and hold offenders accountable.

“This arrest reflects our unwavering commitment to protect children and ensure that those who exploit and abuse the vulnerable are brought before the law. We will continue to intensify our manhunt operations to deliver justice to victims and maintain safe communities across Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Authorities identified the suspect as alias Reyman, 37, who was listed as the fourth MWP at the provincial level of the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) and the first MWP at the municipal level of the Caluya Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for eight counts of acts of lasciviousness in relation to Section 5(b), Article III of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Court records showed that the warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Culasi, Antique on January 23, 2026.

The arrest was carried out by operatives of the Caluya MPS with assistance from the San Joaquin MPS in Iloilo during a coordinated manhunt operation in Barangay Poblacion.

Police said the operation was part of intensified efforts by the PRO 6 to locate and arrest wanted persons facing criminal charges, particularly those accused of crimes against children.

Following his arrest, Reyman was placed under the temporary custody of the San Joaquin MPS for proper disposition and turnover to the issuing court.

Authorities said the suspect will face the charges filed against him once transferred to the custody of the court that issued the warrant.

The PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to strengthen manhunt operations across the region to ensure that fugitives are apprehended and justice is served for victims of crime. (Leo Solinap)