Most wanted person in Western Visayas arrested in Iloilo

OPERATIVES of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6) arrested the region’s top most wanted person (MWP) during a manhunt operation in Barangay San Julian, Janiuay, Iloilo, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The suspect, alias Romil, 41, a resident of Mina, Iloilo, was apprehended by combined forces from the 603rd Company of RMFB 6, with support from the Battalion Headquarters RMFB 6, Janiuay Municipal Police Station (MPS), Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO)–Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Romil was arrested under a Warrant of Arrest for rape by carnal knowledge under the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act. The court did not recommend bail.

He is now detained at the Janiuay Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the joint operating units for their coordination and swift action that led to the arrest.

“This is another step toward safeguarding our communities. We continue to stand firm in our commitment to pursue and apprehend individuals wanted for serious offenses. Let us maintain our cooperation in building a peaceful and orderly Western Visayas,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)