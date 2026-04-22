Mother, daughter nabbed with P476,000 shabu

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested a mother and her daughter, both tagged as high-value individuals (HVIs), and seized around 70 grams of shabu worth P476,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Simon Ledesma, Jaro District, Iloilo City at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for the successful operation and underscored the role of community support in anti-drug efforts.

“I commend our personnel for their dedication and commitment to eliminating the drug menace in the region. This accomplishment is not only ours but also that of the community,” Ligan said.

He urged the public to remain alert and cooperative with law enforcement authorities, saying: “Your support is vital in sustaining our efforts to keep our communities safe and free from illegal drugs.”

The suspects were identified as alias Welnie, 64, and her daughter alias Pani, 37. Both are residents of Iloilo City and were placed under surveillance for nearly a month prior to the operation.

Authorities recovered 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, along with marked buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Icpo-City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), in coordination with the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), the Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9-Station Drug Enforcement Team.

The arrested suspects are now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, including Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and Section 26 (Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Drug Offenses).

These charges carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

The Icpo said the operation highlights its sustained campaign against illegal drugs, with intensified intelligence gathering and coordination among units aimed at dismantling drug networks and preventing the spread of illegal substances in communities.

Authorities reiterated that continued public cooperation remains crucial in identifying and reporting illegal drug activities, as law enforcement agencies strengthen operations to ensure safer communities across Iloilo City and the rest of Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)