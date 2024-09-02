Motorcycle thief nabbed in Iloilo City

A SUSPECTED motorcycle thief was arrested in Mandurriao, Iloilo City, following a failed attempt to steal a Honda Click 125 motorcycle on September 1, 2024.

The suspect, identified as alias Ronald, 42, a resident of Hibao-an Norte, Mandurriao, Iloilo, was caught trying to push the motorcycle away from its owner, alias Mari, a call center agent and a resident of Barangay 3 Poblacion, San Miguel, Iloilo City.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in Barangay Airport, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

Mari had parked her motorcycle along the street while attending to personal matters at a nearby store

Witnesses reported that Ronald had earlier attempted to steal another motorcycle but was deterred by a resident.

When apprehended, Ronald could not provide any proof of identification or ownership of the motorcycle. He was arrested and brought to the police station.

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Director Police Colonel Kim P. Legada praised the swift response of concerned citizens and police officers that led to the suspect's arrest.

"This incident highlights the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement," Legada said.

The Icpo urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or the Icpo's hotline numbers (033) 335-0299 and 0908-377-0194.

Ronaldwill face charges for violating Republic Act No. 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)